PASSENGERS travelling from Lichfield to London are being urged to plan their journeys ahead of major upgrade work on the West Coast Main Line.

Between 3rd and 8th April, engineers will be working to replace track, signalling and overhead lines between Milton Keynes and Euston.

It will mean rail replacement buses as no trains will run on that stretch of the line while the upgrades are carried out.

Gary Walsh Network Rail’s West Coast South route director, said:

“There is a large amount of work taking place over the Easter bank holiday and until 8th April to improve the reliability of the West Coast Main Line for the millions of passengers and freight operators who rely on this route. “There will be some major changes to journeys in this six-day period so we’re urging everyone who plans to travel over Easter to check their journey in advance at National Rail Enquiries.”

Chris Liptrot, operations director at Avanti West Coast, said:

“While Network Rail carry out this essential work, we’ll be operating an amended timetable with journeys to and from London Euston involving changes or rail replacement buses. “We strongly advise customers making journeys to plan ahead.”