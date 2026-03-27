THE unmistakeable sounds of K-Pop are coming to Burntwood later this year.

Burntwood Memorial Hall will host The Golden Era of K-Pop show on 3rd October.

It will celebrate hits from the likes of BTS, Blackpink and Twice in a live tribute performance.

A spokesperson for TNT Presents said:

“We’re incredibly excited to bring this show to Burntwood. “K-Pop continues to grow in popularity across the UK and this production celebrates everything fans love about it – the music, the visuals and the energy. “We expect tickets to be in high demand once they go on sale.”

Fans will be able to get their hands on tickets from 9am on 3rd April at www.tnt-presents.com.