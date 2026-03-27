A SUPERMARKET is applying for permission to expand the hours that its home delivery vehicles can operate at a Lichfield store.

Tesco Extra is currently permitted to operate vans at the Church Street site between 9am and 9pm on Sundays and bank holidays.

But the business now hopes to be able to expand to 7am to 10pm.

A planning statement said:

“This is required to meet increased and continuing demand for home shopping facilities to be provided on a consistent basis each day of the week.”

Full details can be found on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.