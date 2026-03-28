A FURRY friend in local libraries will help support a campaign aiming to improve attendance at schools.

The Helpful Bear will be at Lichfield Library and Burntwood Library as part of the Little Heroes scheme.

The initiative aims to support emotional wellbeing and tackle anxiety-related barriers to going to school.

Helpful Bear wears a backpack where children can write down their worries and tuck them inside.

Cllr Janet Higgins, cabinet member for education and SEND at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“It’s wonderful to see our campaign continuing to grow, with even more creative ways to support children’s emotional wellbeing. “Helpful Bear is already making a real difference and quickly becoming a much‑loved companion for many children across Staffordshire. “I’m excited that both Helpful Bear and our Helpful Heroes workbooks will now be available in our libraries as well as schools. It means even more children can open up about their feelings, manage their worries, and get the support they need, wherever they are.””

For more information about the initiative visit the Little Heroes webpage.