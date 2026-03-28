A NEW design code will help protect what makes Lichfield special, a council leader has said.

Lichfield District Council has unveiled a project aiming to enhance shopfronts across the city centre.

As well as putting in place guidance for future improvements to retail outlets, a grant scheme is also being launched to provide financial support to help independent traders enhance the appearance and accessibility of their premises.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the council, said a consultation on the new design code would help shape the project.

He said:

“This is about more than shop signs and windows – it’s about taking pride in our high street and protecting what makes Lichfield special. “Some shopfronts already enhance our historic streets beautifully. Others don’t reflect the character we’re proud of and businesses have told us the rules can feel unclear. “This design code changes that. It will set clear, practical expectations so that new and updated shopfronts are high quality and in keeping with our heritage, our city centre feels more consistent, attractive and accessible, and businesses have clarity and confidence when investing.”

Cllr Pullen said the new Heritage Shopfront Grant Scheme would provide practical support for shop owners.

“We’re working on the grant scheme to help businesses improve their shopfronts, tackling cost and supporting the right skills to get it done properly. “Put simply, the more welcoming Lichfield looks and feels, the more people will come, supporting our shops, our economy and our future. “We want people to help us shape a high street that Lichfield can be proud of.”

People can have their say on the council’s website.