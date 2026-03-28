FAMILIES are being invited to explore the National Memorial Arboretum during the school Easter holidays.

The Alrewas venue will host arts, crafts and music-making sessions, along with a range of outdoor trails.

Rachel Smith, head of learning and participation at the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“Easter is a great chance for families to get outside together and discover more of the arboretum. “It’s a landscape that has grown from open fields into a place full of life, and our activities encourage visitors to explore and enjoy.”

Full details of activities and events on offer can be found on the arboretum website.