FAMILIES are being invited to explore the National Memorial Arboretum during the school Easter holidays.
The Alrewas venue will host arts, crafts and music-making sessions, along with a range of outdoor trails.
Rachel Smith, head of learning and participation at the National Memorial Arboretum, said:
“Easter is a great chance for families to get outside together and discover more of the arboretum.
“It’s a landscape that has grown from open fields into a place full of life, and our activities encourage visitors to explore and enjoy.”
Full details of activities and events on offer can be found on the arboretum website.