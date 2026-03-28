A family exploring the National Memorial Arboretum

FAMILIES are being invited to explore the National Memorial Arboretum during the school Easter holidays.

The Alrewas venue will host arts, crafts and music-making sessions, along with a range of outdoor trails.

Rachel Smith, head of learning and participation at the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“Easter is a great chance for families to get outside together and discover more of the arboretum.

“It’s a landscape that has grown from open fields into a place full of life, and our activities encourage visitors to explore and enjoy.”

Full details of activities and events on offer can be found on the arboretum website.

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments