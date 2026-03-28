LICHFIELD are on the road to Gloucestershire for their final away game of the season to take on Newent.

The home side have won all league fixtures on their own soil for the past three season, but the Myrtle Greens will look to repeat the Papa John Cup victory there 12 months ago.

Newent can still qualify for the promotion play-offs, while Lichfield still need two more points mathematically to avoid getting dragged into the relegation play-offs despite being sixth in the table.

Elsewhere this afternoon (28th March), the 2nd XV are hosting Oswestry, looking to start the final four games in winning fashion.

Tomorrow the women’s 1sts are finishing their season with an away trip to West Park Leeds, knowing a bonus point win would mean they jump up two places to third in the final table.

The club’s three girls teams have won their way to the Staffs Cup Finals at Burton on Sunday too.

The under 14s start proceedings at 11.30am facing Burton, before the under 16s seek their second trophy of the season against the same opponents at 1pm. The under 18s will wrap up the finals against Stafford.

Meanwhile, the colts are away at Bromsgrove at 2pm knowing a bonus point win will give them the league title.