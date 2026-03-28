CHILDREN and staff at a Lichfield school have gone purple to support a national charity.

Scotch Orchard Primary School hosted the special event in aid of The Daisy Garland Foundation.

The charity works to support children with drug-resistant epilepsy, funding specialist ketogenic dieticians within the NHS, providing grants for life-saving nocturnal epilepsy monitors and offering support networks and resources for families.

The cause is close to the heart of Year 5 pupil Jacob, who has a sister with epilepsy and decided to organise the special day.

Children and staff were invited to wear purple and make donations, with £150 already raised for the charity from the event, while special t-shirts were also created by a parent at the school.

Head of school James Chapman said:

“Jacob is an inspiration to the entire school community. He is a wonderful advocate for his younger sister, Bethany, and we all wish we could have a big brother like Jacob. “The whole school recognise that Bethany’s epilepsy is her superpower – and Jacob is the superhero we all need.”