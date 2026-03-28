FRESH plans have been drawn up to develop a pet crematorium in Lichfield.

A previous application for Unit 60A on Britannia Enterprise Park was rejected by Lichfield District Council over a lack of information on the operation of the furnace.

But a new planning application has been submitted for the site, which had previously been used as a vets.

A planning statement said:

“A pet cremation service could be regarded as an employment generating activity of a type that would normally be more suitably located on an industrial estate than in a residential area. “The proposal could therefore align with the objective of maintaining a diverse employment base within Lichfield.”

Full details can be found on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.