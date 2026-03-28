A BURNTWOOD student is celebrating success in an art competition.

Evan Darby, who attends Highfields Primary Academy, claimed first place in the local heats of the Rotary Young Artist of 2026 contest. – Local Heats.

He will now move forward to compete in the district stage in a bid to reach the national heats.

Highfields Primary School headteacher Mark Wilkes said:

“The competition is a wonderful opportunity for young people to showcase their amazing talents – we are very proud of Evan and wish him luck with the next round of the competition.”