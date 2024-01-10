A housing provider says it has now sold all shared ownership properties at a Lichfield development.

Bromford said the Friary Meadow scheme off Birmingham Road had proven popular with first time buyers and those who do not currently own a property.

Catherine Jarrett, director of sales and marketing at Bromford, said:

“We are thrilled to see the popularity of the wonderful homes at this development. “Friary Meadow is in a superb location and full of stunning homes with a strong community feel, so those who have secured a Bromford home will enjoy everything about the development. “At Bromford, we take pride in providing our communities with high-quality, affordable housing, and hope that our newest residents can thrive in a wonderful new community. “Working with Taylor Wimpey has been a rewarding process, with this spectacular development the result of countless hard work and collaboration. “We wish them all the best as the development reaches the end of its lifecycle.” Catherine Jarrett, Bromford

While all shared ownership homes are sold, there are still two, three and four bedroom homes available for private sale via Taylor Wimpey.

Angie Prince, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey West Midlands, said:

“We are incredibly proud of our Friary Meadow development and are pleased to be able to provide much-needed new homes in the area. “Friary Meadow is fast becoming a vibrant new community and we are looking forward to welcoming even more new residents and seeing the development flourish.” Angie Prince, Taylor Wimpey Midlands