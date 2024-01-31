Proposals for a granny annexe on a property in Kings Bromley have been rejected by councillors.

The application for the property on Alrewas road met with strong opposition from residents, members of Lichfield District Council’s planning committee heard.

The annexe had been proposed to have two bedrooms, a shower and a kitchen living area.

Cllr Richard Cox, who is the local ward member, originally called the application to be heard by the planning committee.

He raised issues in regards to the conservation area, the use of the village hall car park, which has newly been resurfaced, and the fact that it would cause overlooking and urged the planning committee to reject the proposals.

Cllr Joseph Powell told fellow councillors:

“This is one of those cheeky applications that we get from time to time where the applicants come to fly a kite and see what they can get away with. “Well I’m going to vote that we go with the officers and deny approval – mass, design, in a conservation area and overlooking neighbouring properties. “It’s definitely a fixed building not mobile of any shape or description.” Cllr Joseph Powell, Lichfield District Council

The planning committee unanimously rejected the plans.