A series of online sessions will provide advice on crime prevention for Staffordshire residents.

Organised by the Neighbourhood Watch Network, they will take place daily from the week beginning 18th March.

A spokesperson said a range of topics would be covered.

“We have invited experts in their field to talk about burglary in a digital age, anti-social behaviour aimed at our heritage buildings and sites, addressing vehicle crime, exploring isolation and loneliness, and knowing what to do if we are victims of stalking. “The webinars are held online via Zoom and will be from 4.30pm – 5.30pm each week day during that week.” Neighbourhood Watch Network spokesperson

To register for the sessions click the links below:

18th March – Taking your home security to the next level.

19th March – Anti-social behaviour and heritage crime.

20th March – Top tips from policing’s tactical lead for vehicle crime.

21st March – Understanding isolation and loneliness in scams.

22nd March – Stalking and female personal safety.