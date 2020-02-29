The music of The Eagles is coming to Lichfield.

The West Coast Eagles will be performing the hits of the legendary band at the Lichfield Guildhall on 24th April.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Arts said:

“To contemplate a tribute show to a band of this calibre and with such a legacy of songs is a daunting task indeed, yet this is exactly what West Coast Eagles have done.

“Each member of the band has been working in the music industry for over 30 years with many top name cabaret, show band and tribute acts.

“Their love of The Eagles and their own accomplished careers in music has brought this band together in one package.”

Lichfield Arts spokesperson