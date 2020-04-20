People have been urged not to start fires in gardens across Lichfield and Burntwood.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service says it has dealt with a number of incidents recently where outdoor fires had sparked larger blazes.

Lichfield District Council has already warned residents that burning rubbish while official tips are closed due to coronavirus was not permitted.

Deputy chief fire officer Rob Barber added to the calls for people not to start blazes in their gardens.

“I want to make a plea to communities as we have had a number of issues that have added to pressures on us recently. “Fire can spread very quickly and we have seen recently where people have been burning garden waste that has spread to other parts of the property and actually involved their houses. “It’s not advisable at this time as we are trying to help our partners in terms of dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak.” Deputy chief fire officer Rob Barber, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters tackling a recent blaze in Needwood caused by a nearby bonfire. Picture: Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service

One incident last week saw crews from Barton, Lichfield and Chase Terrace tackle a large fire at a derelict building on Burton Road in Needwood.

The incident on 17th April was believed to have been started by a nearby bonfire.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Barber said it was important people considered the wider consequences any fire could cause.