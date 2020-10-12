Two Lichfield arts venues have been awarded money from the Government to help cope with the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

A previous Lichfield Garrick pantomime

The Culture Recovery Fund has given £279,446 to the Lichfield Garrick and £64,126 to The Guild of St Mary’s Centre.

It follows a £297,000 grant awarded to the National Memorial Arboretum last week.

Michael Fabricant

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said the money would help the venues keep going until they “will be able to return to normal”.