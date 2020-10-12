Don’t miss out!
Two Lichfield arts venues have been awarded money from the Government to help cope with the impact of the coronavirus crisis.
The Culture Recovery Fund has given £279,446 to the Lichfield Garrick and £64,126 to The Guild of St Mary’s Centre.
It follows a £297,000 grant awarded to the National Memorial Arboretum last week.
Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said the money would help the venues keep going until they “will be able to return to normal”.
“These Government awards will help keep arts venues alive during this difficult COVID-19 period.
“I am delighted that two Lichfield arts centres have been awarded grants worth over £343,000 – it is a tribute to them and to their ability in completing quite complex grant applications.
“With the expectation that a combination of vaccine and drug treatments will render COVID10 less dangerous in the spring and beyond, our theatres and performance spaces will be able to return to normal for most of 2021.
“The importance of these grants is to keep them alive until then.”Michael Fabricant MP
No money yet for small music venues and freelance musicians.
