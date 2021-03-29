A Lichfield secondary school has said up its own “mini foodbank” to help struggling families.

Nether Stowe pupils with some of the donated items

Nether Stowe School will distribute support packages before Easter.

Headteacher Glyn Langston-Jones said the initiative was designed to support those facing challenges in the current climate.

“We had a conversation with the leadership team at the school and looked at feedback from our pastoral team who had contact with families, and we were able to identify a number of issues with students coming back to school. “What we found was that some of our more vulnerable families had really been affected by lockdown and needed that little bit of extra support. “So, we have launched our own mini foodbank with generous donations from parents and businesses” Glyn Langston-Jones, Nether Stowe School

The foodbank will be based on the school premises in St Chads Road, and will distribute food to more vulnerable families, as well as providing items of uniform where needed.

“These are families who have struggled through this second period of lockdown, and we have had a great response after appealing to the school community to donate items. “We have been collecting the goods over the last couple of weeks. “Our sixth form pupils will also be helping to organise them into packages and parcels that we can then hand out, and then we will distribute them in the final week before Easter.” “I think this amazing response illustrates how the broader school community has really come together over the last year. “As a relatively small secondary school, our place in the community is really important to us and we are proud to support each other through the challenges of the pandemic.” Glyn Langston-Jones, Nether Stowe School

The foodbank will be open for community access from 3.30pm on Wednesday (31st March).