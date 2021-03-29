Organisers of a new Lichfield and Burntwood fundraising lottery say they have been “overwhelmed” by the response to the initiative.

The first ever Lichfield Community Lottery draw will take place on 10th April.

The weekly contest will help raise money for more than 40 charities, voluntary organisations and good causes.

On top of the £25,000 jackpot, the first draw will also feature a range of prizes including a Mercia Food Hub luxury hamper worth more than £200.

Gareth Davies, Lichfield District Council’s head of regulatory services, housing and wellbeing, said:

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the response to launching Lichfield Community Lottery. “It’s amazing to see the amount raised for organisations and clubs that benefit the people of Lichfield district going up every day. “It will make a huge difference to many of our local good causes who’ve found the last year really challenging.” Gareth Davies, Lichfield District Council

Tickets are £1, with 60p from every one going to good causes.

For more details and to buy tickets visit www.lichfieldcommunitylottery.co.uk.