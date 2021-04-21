Bidders are expected to be watching an unusual lot when it goes under the hammer in Lichfield next week.

Tools for brands such as Rolex, Omega and Tissot will be up for sale at Richard Winterton Auctioneers, along with watch crystals, dials, movements and other components.

Ben Winterton with some of the items going up for auction in Lichfield

The auction on 26th April will also include a number of collectable watches including a 1960s Rolex Precision.

Specialist Ben Winterton said:

“As a watch enthusiast, I especially enjoyed the time taken to carefully sift through this captivating collection which turns the clock back on the art of watchmaking. “It is a fascinating insight into what makes a watchmaker tick.” Ben Winterton

The collection, accumulated by a late Midlands horologist, dates back more than half a century and is anticipated to fetch £3,000.