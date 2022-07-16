Plans have been unveiled to create a new youth council to help ensure the voices of young people in Lichfield and Burntwood are heard.

Lichfield District Council’s overview and scrutiny committee will discuss the proposals at a meeting next week.

A report by the local authority’s leader Cllr Doug Pullen said it was important a broad range of residents views were heard.

“We want to give young people a space and platform to discuss issues that matter to them – helping provide younger residents with a say over the places in which they live and the services they access and interact with. “A ‘Youth Council’ is a mechanism for achieving this, ensuring that policies and strategies consider their impact on young people and empower young people in their communities to feel part of the solution to local problems – supporting them to be active citizens and leaders of the future. “A youth council would be a strong representative body and sounding board, to be consulted on decisions impacting young people in the district, as well as reporting up to full council on issues.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The proposals would be funded by £60,000 over the next three years, with the report outlining how it could be used to help fund transport for those who may want to be part of the group but may not be able to access the opportunity.

“The ambition behind this proposal is to provide all young people in our district, regardless of background, with the opportunity to represent their school, peers and community. “We hope to empower students by providing them with the platform and resources required to build relationships with each other and tackle the issues that matter to them. “This will benefit our local schools who will see their young people grow in confidence and become active citizens, developing skills such as debating – while also attending educational workshops and building relationships with other young people. “In achieving this, we will fulfil our community power objectives and provide representation to a group that is commonly underrepresented politically.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The report will be discussed at the meeting on 19th July.