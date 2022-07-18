Lichfield City will open their league campaign with a home game against Highgate United.

Their Midland Football League Premier Division clash on 13th August will follow a trip to Belper in The FA Cup a week earlier.

Ivor Green’s men will travel to Wolves Casuals on 16th Agusut before entertaining Bewdley Town in the FA Vase on 27th August.

Their first month will be wrapped up two days later with a home league encounter with Tividale.

The full fixture list is available online.