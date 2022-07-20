The chief executive of a Lichfield business has received an honorary doctorate.

Debbie Robinson from Central England Co-op was presented with the honour by Birmingham City University (BCU).

The honorary doctorate was in recognition of her contribution to business in the region.

She said:

“It’s an absolute honour to accept this doctorate from BCU.

“It was a wonderful occasion joining the young graduates picking up their diplomas at the start of their journeys and really humbling to be recognised in such a way.

“We’re delighted to have such close ties with BCU which have helped many of our colleagues to grow and develop into inspiring leaders and help people access higher education who may otherwise have not had the opportunity.”

Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op