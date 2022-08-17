A new campaign will see police target drivers under the influence of drugs across Staffordshire.

The Do Not Drug Drive crackdown runs until 28th August.

Staffordshire Police said that 340 drug driving related arrests had been recorded across the county over the past year – with half of those arrested aged between 18 and 28.

Sergeant Anthony McKenzie, of the Roads Policing Unit at Staffordshire Police, said:

“We will be stopping motorists and carrying out the roadside drug tests so we can make sure all drivers are keeping themselves and others as safe from harm as possible. “These operations will not just be at night, they will also be run in the mornings and throughout the day. “Unfortunately, many people mistakenly think that if they sleep and eat and drink after taking drugs, that they will be fit to drive. This is not the case. The best advice is not only not to take the drugs in the first place but also do not drive afterwards. “It is not only irresponsible and against the law, but the real consequences wrecks lives and families – and that family could be yours. All too often officers have to tell families that their loved ones have been seriously injured or even died as a result of a collision.” Sergeant Anthony McKenzie, Staffordshire Police

Police say the campaign will target younger motorists in a bid to educate them about the risks.

“If drivers are found drug driving, they could find themselves facing up to six months in prison, a fine, a minimum 12-month ban from driving, a criminal record and an endorsement on their driving license for 11 years. “The devastation caused by someone who has got behind the wheel after taking drugs should be unacceptable to all road users. “That’s why during this campaign, I want to send a clear message – if you take drugs and drive then there is a high likelihood that you will be stopped by officers and you will be caught – before you seriously hurt yourself or others.” Sergeant Anthony McKenzie, Staffordshire Police

People can report suspected drug drivers by calling police on 101.