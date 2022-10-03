Burntwood were forced to rue a second half where they conceded 21 unanswered points as they went down at home to Cleobury Mortimer.

After the sides shared six tries before the break, the hosts failed to make their share of possession and territory count after the restart.

Cleobury scored first on five minutes benefitting from a favourable bounce to go over for a converted try.

It took the hosts 15 minutes to level the scores when Alfie Dewsbury’s line out take was moved right and when Cleobury infringed scrum half Jack Butcher forced his way over from close range for a try converted by birthday boy Ben Holt.

Burntwood remained on attack courtesy of weaving runs by Josh Shepherd returning visitors’ clearance kicks to good effect. He got close to the try line on 26 minutes but was dump tackled which lead to a penalty award. Alan Mapp received the ball from the tap penalty and went in for a rare try converted by Holt.

Cleobury hit back to level the scores five minutes later. A kick ahead caught the home defence out and despite the best efforts of Shepherd they scored by the posts for an easily converted try.

Burntwood went back into the lead immediately. Clever work at a line out between Dewsbury and Luke Rookyard saw the latter scoot down the touchline for the score in the clubhouse corner.

With the half time whistle due, Cleobury went through the phases to take the lead with a converted try midway out to make it 19-21. There was still time for Josh Canning’s side to hit back but a promising move ended with a loose pass into touch.

It didn’t take long for the visitors to extend their lead after the turnaround. They attacked from long range and a favourable bounce saw them go in unopposed under the posts for a converted try.

For the next 20 minutes Burntwood huffed and puffed in and around the visitors’ 22 but they couldn’t outwit a solid Cleobury defence.

As soon as the visitors cleared their lines with a deep kick on 67 minutes a chasing winger gathered the ball to score in the left corner. A superb conversion took them well clear.

In the last minute Cleobury applied the coup de grace with their sixth converted try following line out possession and a move down the three-quarters.

The seconds travelled to Eccleshall to face their second string and in a one-sided, shortened game they came away with a 62-0 win.

This weekend Burntwood turn their attentions to the Staffs Intermediate Cup with a home tie against Uttoxeter. The 2nds are also at home to welcome Tamworth 3rds.