Eligible people across Staffordshire are being urged get their winter vaccines.

More than 100,000 residents across the county have come forward for their Covid booster jab.

Meanwhile, flu vaccinations are also beginning to be offered to vulnerable groups.

Cllr Paul Northcott, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet support member for public health said:

“As we head into winter, the best way to protect yourself against Covid and flu is to be up to date on your vaccinations. “Please do your bit to protect yourself and others by getting your Covid autumn booster and flu vaccine if eligible. “The autumn booster is a chance to top up your immunity ahead of winter when viruses circulate most, and I would urge anyone who is eligible to book their appointment as soon as they can. “For most people flu is unpleasant, but for some it can be very dangerous and even life-threatening, particularly those with certain health conditions. “The flu vaccine is the best protection against getting seriously ill from flu and spreading it to other people, so please take up the offer when invited by the NHS.” Cllr Paul Northcott, Staffordshire County Council

People can find details of walk-in vaccination clinics at www.nhs.uk/grab-a-jab.