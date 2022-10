Chasetown produced a fine performance to progress in the FA Trophy with a 3-0 win at Bromsgrove Sporting.

Photographer Dave Birt captured the match action on camera:

Action from Bromsgrove Sporting v Chasetown. Picture: Dave Birt Action from Bromsgrove Sporting v Chasetown. Picture: Dave Birt Action from Bromsgrove Sporting v Chasetown. Picture: Dave Birt Action from Bromsgrove Sporting v Chasetown. Picture: Dave Birt Action from Bromsgrove Sporting v Chasetown. Picture: Dave Birt Action from Bromsgrove Sporting v Chasetown. Picture: Dave Birt Action from Bromsgrove Sporting v Chasetown. Picture: Dave Birt Action from Bromsgrove Sporting v Chasetown. Picture: Dave Birt Action from Bromsgrove Sporting v Chasetown. Picture: Dave Birt Action from Bromsgrove Sporting v Chasetown. Picture: Dave Birt Action from Bromsgrove Sporting v Chasetown. Picture: Dave Birt