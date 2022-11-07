Groups and organisations working with vulnerable communities in Lichfield and Burntwood could be set to benefit from a new fund.

The £139,000 Community Recovery Grants scheme is now open for applications from groupsS.

Staffordshire County Council says it hopes the fund will support the voluntary, community and social enterprise sector in Staffordshire by providing a range of one-off grants to help with Covid-19 recovery and the challenges of the rising cost of living.

Grants of between £500 and £5,000 are available.

The funding will help organisations adapt to new ways of working, sustain existing activities and support residents with cost of living pressures.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities and culture at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Our voluntary and community groups make a real difference to the lives of people in our local communities every day, and we hope the funding will help them continue to do this. “Not only do these groups provide vital services and support within their local communities but they also help to encourage people to support each other to remain safe and well. “The rise in the cost of living has affected everyone, and many of our voluntary and community groups will need an extra helping hand to ensure they are still able to support our communities through these difficult times. “The scheme is now open and I would encourage organisations to check if they are eligible and make an application.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

The Community Foundation for Staffordshire are managing grant applications and distribution.

Steve Adams, chief executive at the foundation, said:

“We know that the aftermath of the pandemic and the rise in the cost of living will have affected many of our voluntary and community organisations. “They do an amazing job, and truly make a difference in our local communities. Therefore, it’s important they take up any opportunity for extra funding, and I would urge groups both large and small to take a look, see if they are eligible, and make an application.” Steve Adams, The Community Foundation for Staffordshire

Grants will be awarded throughout November and December on a first come, first served basis. Recipients will need to spend the award by 31st March 2023.

For more details visit The Community Foundation for Staffordshire website.