A new online tool is helping people give their views on how Lichfield District Council’s budget should be used.

The local authority has created the budget simulator to show people how spending impacts services.

By using a series of sliders, residents are able to change the funding allocation for different areas to balance the books.

The leader of Lichfield District Council, Cllr Doug Pullen, said:

“It’s important that we have a say over how our council tax is spent. “This interactive tool is designed to let you create your own ‘budget’, it’s quick and easy to complete, and the sliders show the impact of increasing or decreasing spending in each area. “Take ten minutes and submit what your budget would look like – we’ll take all of the information into account when setting out budget in 2023.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The budget simulator is available on the Lichfield District Council website. The closing date for responses is 16th December.