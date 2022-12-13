People are being invited to nominate children with cancer across Lichfield and Burntwood for an award.

The Cancer Research UK for Children and young People Star Awards is on the lookout for patients and survivors in the run up to Christmas.

The awards are open to all children under 18 who have been treated for the disease in the past give years.

Cancer Research UK said there would be no judging panel, with the charity preferring to see every child diagnosed with cancer to be recognised. Nominees will receive a trophy, a £50 TK Maxx gift card and a certificate signed by celebrities.

Cancer Research UK spokesperson for the Lichfield area, Paula Young, said:

“As we mark our 20th anniversary, we’re reflecting on the progress made in the fight against the disease, but there’s still much further to go. “A cancer diagnosis is heart-breaking at any age, but it can be particularly difficult for a child or young person and their families – especially when many may experience serious long-term side effects from their treatment. “Our awards shine an important light on these inspirational individuals, so we’re urging people to get nominating now so we can celebrate their incredible courage.” Paula Young, Cancer Research UK

People can nominate youngsters at cruk.org/starawards.