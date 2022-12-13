Police have launched a new crackdown on robberies across the county.

Operation Calibre, which runs until Saturday (17th December) will see intensified efforts to target “habitual offenders” as well as offering education and prevention advice.

Staffordshire Police said the local efforts were seeing them join forces across the country in the national crackdown.

Detective Inspector Peter Goodwin said:

“Personal robbery has a devastating impact on victims, leaving them with trauma which can be lasting.

“We know criminals look for easy opportunities, often targeting some of the most vulnerable in society.

“We continue to see this impact and while personal robberies are at their lowest levels nationally since 2016, we cannot afford to take it for granted and must continue to target those habitual criminals who can be responsible for a large amount of offending.

“This week of action deliberately coincides with the build up to the festive period and when shoppers are likely to be out more, shopping for gifts for their loved ones.

“We will target our activity in known hotspot areas, increasing our visibility and operational activity and arresting those intent on committing crime.

“Throughout the week, we will see both an increase in operational policing activity, as well as preventative work with schools and colleges to show young people the impact of robbery and how it effects the future of both the victim and offender.”

Det Insp Peter Goodwin, Staffordshire Police