A decision on funding for a new leisure centre in Lichfield is due by the end of the year, a Government Minister has said.

Lichfield District Council has applied to the Levelling Up fund for the money to pay for the new facility earmarked for Stychbrook Park.

The local authority is looking to replace Friary Grange Leisure Centre, but saw an earlier bid for funding knocked back.

But a second round of bidding has seen the council put in a new bid for the money.

Dehenna Davison MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Levelling Up, told Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant a decision would be made by the end of the year.

“All bids to the second round of the fund, including Lichfield District Council’s’ bid, are now being assessed following the robust process set out in published guidance. “I hope you will understand that I cannot discuss the specifics of individual bids further during this period of competition while bids are being evaluated. “I look forward to announcing the outcome of all bids later this year.” Dehenna Davison

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said he hoped positive news would be forthcoming when the results of the funding round are announced.

“Thanks to Michael Fabricant for raising our ambitious £15million Levelling Up Fund bid with Michael Gove – and thanks to Dehenna Davison for the update. “I’m very much looking forward to hearing a final outcome before the year is out – we’ve got a leisure centre to build.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

But Labour’s Cllr Dave Robertson said the Government should not be keeping communities in the dark any longer.