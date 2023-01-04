Arrests have been made after cars were stolen in Lichfield.

Individuals were held in Cannock, Tamworth and Solihull with a number of vehicles recovered.

It was part of Staffordshire Police’s Operation Bormus crackdown on vehicle-related crime.

Detective Inspector Pete Cooke, from the force’s CID, said:

“It’s the start of a new year and we wanted to send a clear message to everyone that our commitment to tackling vehicle crime in Staffordshire remains a key priority.

“We’ve been working hard with our colleagues at West Midlands Police and dedicated units within the force to continue our efforts against those responsible.

“We’re hopeful that we can continue to achieve results into 2023 and ensure this criminality is dealt with robustly and proportionately.”

Det Insp Pete Cooke, Staffordshire Police