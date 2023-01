Police are trying to trace two men who broke into a property in Little Aston.

They smashed a patio door to gain access to the address on Beech Gate at 8.15pm on Friday (13th January).

PCSO Andrea Horsnall, from Staffordshire Police, said:

“They conducted an untidy search in one of the upstairs bedrooms before activating the alarms to the property and fleeing.” PCSO Andrea Horsnall, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 698 of 13th January.