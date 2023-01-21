Bosses at a Lichfield housing development are celebrating after the scheme scooped a national award.
The Hallam Park site by David Wilson Homes landed a silver in the Great Places Awards.
The initiative honours housing developments based on elements including community facilities, access to public transport and a sufficient mix of housing types.
Dominic Harman, managing director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said:
“We are thrilled to have received this award.
“We are delighted that all our effort and passion is being recognised. We can’t wait to see these developments and their communities continue to thrive and flourish.”Dominic Harman, David Wilson Homes