Time is running out for people to sign up to a flipping great event in Lichfield.

The annual Pancake Races in Lichfield city centre will take place on 21st February.

Categories include male, female, mascots and children, with the events kicking off on Bore Street from midday.

The races will be following by thew traditional opening of the Shrovetide Fair on Market Square by Town Crier Adrian Holmes.

Entries for the Pancake Races are being accepted until midday on Friday (17th February).

The completed entry form can be returned by emailing civic@Lichfield.gov.uk.