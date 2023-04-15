A former president of the local chamber of commerce says supporting local businesses will be a key focus for him if he is elected.

James Blackman will represent Labour in the Leomansley ward at the local elections in Lichfield on 4th May.

Having previously been president of the Lichfield and Tamworth Chamber of Trade and Commerce (LTCTC), he said it was essential that councils were playing their part in creating a thriving business community.

“Within Lichfield, we have a proliferation of exciting businesses, from web designers to drain cover manufacturers, blind manufacturers, food producers, pubs and restaurants – Lichfield has it all. “But we can’t rely on the Tory council to help with local business, as history shows they can’t deliver on any large-scale projects. “We as the residents of Lichfield can work together to grow the economy. Its very simple approach and totally logical. “Lichfield Labour is looking to support the economy by getting local businesses to work together, reduce their supply chain and use other local businesses. “The talent and expertise are all within a ten-mile radius of the cathedral.” James Blackman

The business owner said he was acutely aware of the challenges facing small companies due to rising costs.

James also highlighted his work at the LTCT to ensure more than 130 companies in the West Midlands signed a pledge to pay suppliers in 30 days.

He said creating a landscape where businesses could work together was part of Labour’s plan locally.

“If businesses looked more inward within Lichfield, the money will stay in Lichfield. “Don’t let the fees flow out to the Cayman Islands, put it into the businesses in the local area. Look at using local food producers – it may cost a little bit more, but in fact, you’re supporting a local business. “Not only that you’re reducing the milage which in turn reduces your carbon footprint. “Buy your lunch at local cafés and restaurants. If they’re buying locally and you spend with them rather than Greggs, Tescos, or Waitrose, you know that your local shop will keep employing staff rather than your money going to shareholders outside the area. “Labour is here to listen. Our members are extremely well connected and are active in business networking groups and can listen to how we can help your business grow.” James Blackman

