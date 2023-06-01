A campaign to highlight the dangers of not using sun protection has been backed by Lichfield’s MP.

A new survey by the Melanoma Focus charity found 32% of Brits say they rarely or never use sunscreen when in the UK, while only 11% say they always use it.

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said:

“As summer approaches, it is so important to protect yourself against skin cancer. “With melanoma – the most dangerous type of skin cancer – on the increase, it is more important than ever to use a 30+ sun protection factor sunscreen – even here in the Midlands. “Having had melanoma myself, I know the importance of using sunscreens and catching skin cancer early. It’s so important to know your skin and contact your GP if you spot any change.” Michael Fabricant

The survey also showed that men were particularly reluctant to use sunscreen, with 40% saying they rarely or never use it in the UK – and only 8% reporting always using it.

Professor Catherine Harwood, consultant dermatologist at Barts Health and a trustee at Melanoma Focus, said: