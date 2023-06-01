A campaign to highlight the dangers of not using sun protection has been backed by Lichfield’s MP.
A new survey by the Melanoma Focus charity found 32% of Brits say they rarely or never use sunscreen when in the UK, while only 11% say they always use it.
Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said:
“As summer approaches, it is so important to protect yourself against skin cancer.
“With melanoma – the most dangerous type of skin cancer – on the increase, it is more important than ever to use a 30+ sun protection factor sunscreen – even here in the Midlands.
“Having had melanoma myself, I know the importance of using sunscreens and catching skin cancer early. It’s so important to know your skin and contact your GP if you spot any change.”Michael Fabricant
The survey also showed that men were particularly reluctant to use sunscreen, with 40% saying they rarely or never use it in the UK – and only 8% reporting always using it.
Professor Catherine Harwood, consultant dermatologist at Barts Health and a trustee at Melanoma Focus, said:
“The survey results clearly show that many people in the UK don’t always appreciate how dangerous sunburn can be.
“Sun exposure, particularly when young, can cause permanent DNA damage in the skin making it more likely for skin cancers like melanoma to develop.
“Skin protection should be taken seriously, especially by those with lighter skin tones. During the summer, whether in the UK or abroad, I recommend wearing a combined UVA and UVB sunscreen of SPF 30 or above and avoiding the sun in the middle of the day.
“Sunbeds or tanning beds are also a serious issue as they emit a type of ultraviolet radiation that can damage the DNA of skin cells, leading to an increased risk of skin cancer. Additionally, people who use tanning beds are more likely to get sunburns, which can further damage the skin.”Prof Catherine Harwood