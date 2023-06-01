Plans to demolish buildings to make way for six new homes have been rejected.

The development of four-bedroom detached properties had been earmarked for a site off Hungry Lane in Weeford.

A statement supporting the application said the Weeford Workshops site was a mixture of “dilapidated commercial buildings, storage containers and caravans”.

But a planning decision report said there were concerns over the location of the site.

“The proposed development fails to meet any of the exceptions for development within the Green Belt. “The proposed development does not satisfy any of the exceptions for residential development in rural areas and is therefore unacceptable as a matter of principle.” Planning decision notice

Concerns were also raised about the potential reduction of “roosting opportunities for protected priority species”.

Full details on the proposals and the decision notice can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.