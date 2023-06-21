People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to join a sponsored step challenge for charity.

Diabetes UK will launch the One Million Step initiative between 1st July and 30th September.

Participants are asked to complete the total – equivalent to 10,000 a day – to help support research and support for those living with diabetes.

People can take on the challenge from their own doorstep at their own pace.

Peter Shorrick, head of Midlands and East at Diabetes UK, said:

“Walking is a fantastic way to help you get fit and by taking on the One Million Step challenge, you’ll not only be stepping towards a healthier you – the money you raise will help fund our vital work, including the development of life-changing treatments and raising awareness of type 2 diabetes and how to manage it by making healthier choices day-to-day. “So, please, step forward and sign up to the One Million Step challenge for Diabetes UK.” Peter Shorrick, Diabetes UK

To register, visit step.diabetes.org.uk.