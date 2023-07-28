A woman has been prosecuted by Lichfield District Council after complaints from neighbours about her barking dogs.

Georgina Bodle, 30 and from Drayton Bassett, failed to attend a hearing at Newcastle-under-Lyme Magistrates’ Court on 3rd July, but the case was heard in her absence.

The court was told that the defendant, who was living in Portleys Lane at the time of the offences, had approximately 20 dogs in the property and that they barking during the day and night.

Lichfield District Council said environmental health officers had attempted to resolve the matter informally, before finally serving an abatement notice which was then breached on ten occasions.

Bodle was found guilty under the Environmental Protection Act 1990 and ordered to pay a total of £2,587.10 including compensation to three neighbours of £500 each and £1,087.10 in costs to the council.

Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member for community engagement, said: