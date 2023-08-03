A Lichfield doughnut shop is asking youngsters to create their dream tasty treat during the school holiday.

The winner of the competition, which is being run across all of Planet Doughnut’s stores, will see their creation brought to life as a limited edition flavour.

All profits from the sale of the product will be donated to The Little Rascals Foundation, which provides help and services to children and their families with SEND.

The company’s founder, Duncan McGregor, said:

“We’re always looking to create something that’s just a little bit out of the ordinary at Planet Doughnut and there really is no limit to a kid’s imagination – so that’s exactly why we want young people to help us come up with our next designs. “We’ve all thought about what our ultimate sweet treat would be, whether that’s something that’s stuffed with our favourite fillings, or topped with our favourite sweets, chocolate bars, or even other desserts, there really is no limit to the possibilities. “No idea is a bad idea and it really is a case of the quirkier the better.” Duncan McGregor, Planet Doughnut

Entry forms can be picked up in the Three Spires shopping centre store or downloaded from the Planet Doughnut website.



The competition is split into two age categories – five to ten years and 11 to 16. The closing date for entries is 31st August. For more information visit www.planetdoughnut.co.uk.