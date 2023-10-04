A local company ensuring trains across the country keep moving has welcomed Lichfield’s MP for a visit to see their work.

Wabtec employs 27,000 people across more than 50 countries.

They welcomed Michael Fabricant to their Barton-under-Needwood facility as part of the Railway Industry Association’s (RIA) Rail Fellowship Programme, which is aimed at strengthening connections with politicians.

During his visit, the Conservative MP was shown how the company works to overhaul engine, transmission and power packs for trains.

He said:

“When you’re a passenger on a train you don’t realise all the infrastructure that goes on behind it. “Over 860 people in the Lichfield constituency are employed in the rail industry and it was fascinating to visit Wabtec, a company that maintains and re-build engines that drive, for example, West Midlands trains from Lichfield to Birmingham and Lichfield down to London. “It’s heavy engineering, but precision engineering, and I feel really pleased to have met all these local people who work here.” Michael Fabricant

Sarah Stant, from Wabtec, said:

“As members of RIA, we are supportive of the vital work that RIA and their Fellowship Programme undertake, particularly in ensuring consistent industry exposure and sharing both the progress and challenges of this important sector within the political landscape.’’ Sarah Stant