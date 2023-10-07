A first half goal condemned Chasetown to defeat on the road at Widnes.

The hosts struck the decisive blow in the 18th minute when James Steele cut inside before driving the ball bast Matt Sargeant.

Widnes had the majority of the possession, but Chasetown finally created a real chance a minute before the interval when goalkeeper Joe Mason cut out a right wing cross at the feet of striker Ben Lund.

Lund raced onto a Kris Taylor long ball and chipped the ball narrowly over the bar as The Scholars sought a way back into the game.

On his 200th league appearance, Jack Langston rattled the frame of the goal after Mason missed a left wing cross.

But hopes of a come back were dented in the final minute when Chasetown were reduced to ten men in the final minute when Ryan Shaw saw red for an off the ball challenge on a Widnes attacker.