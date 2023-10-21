A Burntwood business has raised £15,000 for a blood cancer charity.

A team from Chasetown Civil Engineering took on the Welsh Three Peaks Challenging, completing climbs of Yr Wyddfa, Cadair Idris and Pen Y Fan in less than 24 hours.

The money was raised for DKMS, the UK’s largest stem cell register.

Evan Grant, managing director of Chasetown Civil Engineering, said:

“DKMS is a charity that’s very close to our hearts because several of my colleagues have personal experience of, or close connections with blood cancer. “I’m so proud of my team for raising more that £15,000 to help DKMS in their vital mission to give people with blood cancer a second chance at life.” Evan Grant, Chasetown Civil Engineering

Before the fundraising team took on their challenge, the company also hosted a stem cell donor registration event at their offices.

Louise Clague, from DKMS, said:

“Every 20 minutes, someone in the UK is diagnosed with blood cancer. “DKMS is so grateful to Euan and his team – the money they have raised will enable us to register more potential stem cell donors and work to find matches for people with blood cancer or blood disorders who need stem cell transplants.” Louise Clague, DKMS