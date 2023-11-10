Lichfield City will travel to Newark and Sherwood United this weekend as they look to progress in the FA Vase.

The trip to Nottinghamshire will see them look to progress past the second round of the competition having only reached this stage twice before in the club’s history.

City have already improved upon last season’s performance in the tournament where they were knocked out in the second qualifying round by Worcester City.

Lichfield comprehensively defeated Romulus 4-1 in the previous round and go into the game unbeaten in 11 across all competitions.

Newark and Sherwood earned their spot courtesy of a dramatic 4-3 victory against Wellingborough Town.

But the Highway Men have already tasted the bitterness of a cup loss this week, having bowed out of the Notts Senior Cup in a 2-0 defeat against Carlton Town on Tuesday night.

Kick off tomorrow (11th November) is at 3pm.