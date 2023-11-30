A Shenstone garden centre is hosting a workshop to help people keep their Poinsettias looking their best throughout the festive season.

The Grow How session will take place at Dobbies at 10.30am on Saturday (2nd December).

Gardening experts will be on hand to help people choose the best variety of the houseplant for them as well as tips on caring for them.

Claire Bishop, from Dobbies, said:

“Poinsettias are a great way to adorn your home with bright pops of colour this Christmas. “We all know and love the classic red, but we are excited to shine some light on the other varieties of Poinsettias during our Grow How session in Shenstone that will bring vibrancy to your decorations this Christmas. “This beloved houseplant is a staple for the festive period, however, can be tricky to care for. “Placing your Poinsettia in a bright spot away from any drafts will help your plant thrive. I’d recommend only watering when the soil feels noticeably dry to the touch and your plant will benefit from monthly feedings into the new year.” Claire Bishop, Dobbies