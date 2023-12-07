Lichfield City bowed out of the Staffordshire Senior Cup after a brave effort against Rushall Olympic.

Ivor Green’s men went into the second round encounter as underdogs against their higher division opponents, but upset the odds by going in front through Liam Kirton after ten minutes.

But the lead only lasted five minutes as Kristian Green levelled things up.

Rushall avoided any slip-ups thanks to two second half goals from Tyrell Skeen-Hamilton.

The visitors made the brighter start with a header wide of James Beeson’s post.

But City broke the dreadlock when Jack Edwards pulled the ball back for Kirton to rifle home the opener.

Green’s leveller came when he turned home a low cross with 15 minutes on the clock.

Dominic Lewis went close to restoring City’s lead when his chip beat Pics keeper Jacob Weaver but dropped agonisingly wide of the target.

Beeson was forced into a smart save at the other end as both sides traded first half chances, while Joe Haines’ shot was deflected wide to prevent Lichfield going back in front.

A neat Rushall move ten minutes into the second half saw them get their noses in front as Skeen-Hamilton rounded off a clever move to make it 2-1.

Beeson produced a fine save at his near post and was then alert to deny the visitors in a one-on-one as City tried to hang on to their opponents’ coat-tails.

But Rushall wrapped up the win five minutes from the end when Skeen-Hamilton finished off a smart counter attack.