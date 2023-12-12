The future of taxi provision in Lichfield and Burntwood is set to be reviewed.

Lichfield District Council’s regulatory and licensing committee will hear about plans for for hackney carriage and private hire regulation at a meeting this week.

The current policy sets out a conditions that drivers and operators are required to meet.

A report says the review will focus on a number of factors, including whether to use discounted licence costs to boost the number of hybrid or electric and wheelchair accessible taxis.

Fares will also be considered in order to “take account of inflation and to ensure they remain comparable to those set by neighbouring councils”.

The report said:

“A meeting was held with licensed drivers and representatives of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers in Octover. Drivers provided feedback about several matters that they would like to see reviewed which form the basis of this recommendation. “Officers also believe that improvements could be made to the current policy to ensure that swift and proportionate action can be taken to keep the public safe when conditions are breached. This could be within open and transparent parameters set by the committee.” Lichfield District Council report

The review will also consider moving away from a current penalty points system to a more “prescribed list of contraventions” which would have pre-determined sanctions.

The proposed review will be discussed by the committee alongside reviews to the cost for taxi operators.

Drivers will face an increase of 6% to apply for a new or renewal taxi licence, up from £203 to £216. Vehicle costs will also be on the up, with hackney carriages costing £204 instead of the current £177.50 a year, while private hire will rise from £122.50 to £204 – an increase of 67%.

Meanwhile operators will see a hike to £369 for five years – an increase on the current fees of £264 for those running up to five vehicles and £200 for those with six or more.

The potential review of taxi services and the proposed changes to charges will both be discussed at the regulatory and licensing committee meeting tomorrow (13th December).