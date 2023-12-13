Staff at a Fradley housing development have donned their festive finery to help a charity Christmas jumper initiative.

Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day took place last week and saw sales advisers at Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes’ Anson Gardens development back the campaign.

The companies also made a combined £1,000 donation to the charity.

Adrian Evans, managing director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said:

“We’re very proud of our colleagues and the charity work they are doing – the festive period is a time to think of others and we’re pleased to have the opportunity to take part in Christmas Jumper Day.” Adrian Evans, Barratt Homes