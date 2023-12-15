A lifesaving defibrillator has been installed in Burntwood thanks to a fundraising effort by local youngsters.

The 7th Lichfield Scout Group has purchased the portable device at their hut in Ash Grove after raising more than £1,500.

Motivated by a personal experience administering CPR while on holiday, the group’s lead volunteer, Richard Taylor, decided to get the scouts to embark on a fundraising appeal.

He said:

“The experience made me realise how important it was to have a defibrillator as close as possible in the event of someone having a heart attack.” Richard Taylor

The newly-installed indoor defibrillator is accessible to the public only when the scout hut is in use.

The group say they will continue to raise funds for an exterior unit which can be used by the community at all times and is actively seeking sponsors to support their efforts.

GeoAccess, a local asset management company, has also lent a hand by donating a matching defibrillator training unit.

Mark Coleman, the company’s managing director and a cub leader, said:

“We are pleased to donate the training unit to the 7th Lichfield, supporting them in equipping their leaders and young people with vital life-saving skills.” Mark Coleman

To support the group in fundraising for a new external defibrillator, contact [email protected].